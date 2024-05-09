Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AX.UN
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Down 0.3 %
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
- Stock Average Calculator
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.