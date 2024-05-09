Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Down 0.3 %

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

TSE AX.UN opened at C$6.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.36. The company has a market cap of C$676.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$5.51 and a 1-year high of C$7.36.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

