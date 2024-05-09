BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,092. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

