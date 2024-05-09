BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.12-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $641.5-649.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.67 million. BlackLine also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.49-0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair cut shares of BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.10.

BL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.99. 831,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. Analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

