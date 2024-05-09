Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.524 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.8 %

BAM traded up C$0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.73. The company had a trading volume of 292,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,974. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$39.38 and a 52 week high of C$58.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 45.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.9906994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

