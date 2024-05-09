Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Position Lessened by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,408 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -93.73 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

