CI Financial (CIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million.

CIX stock opened at C$16.85 on Thursday. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.17 and a one year high of C$18.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIX. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of CI Financial and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.72.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

