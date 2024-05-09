CI Financial (CIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million.
CIX stock opened at C$16.85 on Thursday. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.17 and a one year high of C$18.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
