Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.96 million for the quarter.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.