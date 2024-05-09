Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th.
Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.96 million for the quarter.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.
Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend
