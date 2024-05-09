Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $39.03. 3,004,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,883,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.