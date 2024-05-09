Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of CBRL opened at $53.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 138.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

