Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
