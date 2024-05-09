Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

