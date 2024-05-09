Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,350. The company has a market cap of $599.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 254,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after buying an additional 1,496,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 113,963 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 248,266 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.