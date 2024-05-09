Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT Raised to $119.00 at TD Cowen

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $107.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

