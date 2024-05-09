Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $25.49

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.49, but opened at $26.96. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 1,094,407 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCEP Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,282,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Articles

