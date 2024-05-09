DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,357. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

Get Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.