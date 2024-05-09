Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Ducommun Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE DCO traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 67,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,760. The company has a market capitalization of $837.26 million, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

