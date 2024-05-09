Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.