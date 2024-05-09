Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $115.33 and last traded at $114.88, with a volume of 449872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.65.

The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

