Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.94.

Shares of EFX traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.95. 744,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,404. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$861.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

