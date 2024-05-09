EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $511,160.56 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 23,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $511,160.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 511,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EverQuote Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of EVER opened at $23.82 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $815.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVER has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

