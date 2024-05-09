Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Jacques Perron Buys 290 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Jacques Perron acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,108.15.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$173.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$160.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$155.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$215.24.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5510259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.