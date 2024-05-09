FY2025 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Cut by Analyst

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.15 million.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VNP
5N Plus Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$5.25.
Insider Activity
In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,100 shares of company stock valued at $312,032. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.