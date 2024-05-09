FY2025 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Cut by Analyst

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.15 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VNP

5N Plus Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$5.25.

Insider Activity

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,100 shares of company stock valued at $312,032. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.