FY2027 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Lowered by Analyst

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -1.44.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $144,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,680.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $144,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,680.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $163,398.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,470,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,817 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.