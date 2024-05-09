Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2011 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Shares of BMBOY stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.
About Grupo Bimbo
