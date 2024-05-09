Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2011 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of BMBOY stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

