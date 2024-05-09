HC Wainwright Comments on Newpark Resources, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Newpark Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NR opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.79 million, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 2.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

