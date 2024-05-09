Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.14.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.