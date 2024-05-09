Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Sells 1,542,821 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at $455,970,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Alkami Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 114,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,882. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on ALKT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alkami Technology
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.