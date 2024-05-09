Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Inuvo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

