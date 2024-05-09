Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000.

TBLD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. 13,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,259. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Brian W. Wixted purchased 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

