LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre Sells 68,906 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

