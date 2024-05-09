Lincoln National Corp Acquires 11,624 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.35% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,890,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 589,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 47,120 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after buying an additional 199,176 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000.

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

