Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,924,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,567,121. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 2.05. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

