Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 0% Higher

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.44 and last traded at $97.72. 1,681,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,070,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212 in the last 90 days. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Vertiv by 1,032.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

