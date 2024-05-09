Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.0% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 348.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

