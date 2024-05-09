Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus updated its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.

MMS traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $83.77. 311,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

