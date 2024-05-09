Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.63 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International updated its Q2 guidance to $8.90-9.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $39.90-40.40 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $37.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,290.42. The company had a trading volume of 170,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,739. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,411.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,281.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,191.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.