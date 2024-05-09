Michael Wayne Callihoo Buys 3,600 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,176.00.

Michael Wayne Callihoo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34.

On Thursday, February 29th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,998. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.87 and a 1 year high of C$11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.94.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SES has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Secure Energy Services

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.