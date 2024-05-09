Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 287 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.96. 69,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,726. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

