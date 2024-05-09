National Bankshares Raises Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$8.75

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.59.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1195739 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 27,200 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,376.00. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

