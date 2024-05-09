National Pension Service Has $3.44 Billion Holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,814,038 shares during the quarter. Invesco MSCI USA ETF makes up 4.8% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. National Pension Service owned approximately 1.30% of Invesco MSCI USA ETF worth $3,436,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 926.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PBUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.84. 428,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

