National Pension Service Purchases 14,830 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Stryker worth $187,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,210,512,000 after acquiring an additional 103,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $957,974,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.10. 368,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,488. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

