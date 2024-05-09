nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 2,153 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 431 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $13,201.53.

On Monday, April 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 248 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $8,533.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of nCino by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in nCino by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in nCino by 7.3% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

