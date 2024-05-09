nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 2,153 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 431 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $13,201.53.
- On Monday, April 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 248 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $8,533.68.
nCino Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of nCino by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in nCino by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in nCino by 7.3% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
