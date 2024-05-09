PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

PDSB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 728,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $145.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.75.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

