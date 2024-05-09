Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PESI stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $157.90 million, a PE ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts predict that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

