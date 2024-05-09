Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 185 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of SKYY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.98. The stock had a trading volume of 79,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.58. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

