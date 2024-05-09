Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,129,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 83,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.62. 1,049,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,104. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

