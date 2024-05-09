Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.56. 586,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $143.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

