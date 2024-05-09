Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,422,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,858. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
