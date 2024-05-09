Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Packaging Co. of America Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $178.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.70. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $191.27. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

