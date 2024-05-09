Richard Arthur Costello Sells 40,000 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GRBK stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

